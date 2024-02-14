After becoming the first side to win at Wrexham at league level since the opening day of the campaign, City backed it up with an emphatic 4-0 home triumph over Alexander's former club MK - their biggest victory of the campaign.

Alexander said: "For us to do anything, we must have a consistent run.

"We have not lost many games in the last 17 or 18. It's just the draws that have been hurting us.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: PA.

"To get that win on Saturday was a massive boost for everybody - and to go and do it again.

"We've played two really good teams in League Two who are flying high and that should give an extra confidence booster, not only to the players, but the supporters and everyone who works for the club.

"Because we all want the same thing, which is to see Bradford in a good position. But there's a lot of hard work and we've got to do it again on Saturday."

Alexander hailed his side's ruthlessness en route to their biggest league success of 2023-24.

Goals arrived from Matty Platt, Calum Kavanagh, Andy Cook and Clark Oduor.

He continued: "For the players, we have had a really tough run and stuck at it and tried to keep the building blocks - clean sheets, being hard to beat and pressing from the front.

"We've just had to add what we added (on Tuesday) - a clinical finish when we had the moments.

"Platty's goal was an unbelievable finish and I was really pleased with the second one as I have spoken to our front three about really committing when we get those two v twos and one v ones. Don't just take the easy pass, go and hurt people.