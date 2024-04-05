Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on building a working relationship with new head of football operations David Sharpe
And the City manager believes that will be to the benefit of the club as they plot a way forward after a difficult season.
Alexander said: "Obviously I’ve only been here five months, so I came in with fresh eyes, but I’ve learned a lot.
"We’ve gone through different stages with each month, so I’ve learned about the club and the players. I’m sure David will see it with a fresh pair of eyes.
"Even if it’s a couple of things that he sees differently from us, it gives us an idea to think differently about an issue we have or a problem.
"That’s how we improve and that’s all we’re trying to do.
"I think it’s down to communication. If you’re grown up about it and understand we’re all here to reach the same goals.
"I’ve worked with sporting directors and directors of football. I had two at one club and still managed to create a successful football team.
"For me, all these roles in football come down to human interaction. It’s not about the actual job title but how people get on together.“When you talk about recruitment, it’s never down to one person. Whether it’s the head of recruitment, the manager or the CEO, it’s always a group of people and I feel that’s the best way to work.
"David’s experience and knowledge will certainly help us in that respect."
Sharpe, Alexander, head of recruitment Stephen Gent and head of academy Mark Litherland have already met this week to discuss the future of players whose deals expire in June.Alexander admits that it is unlikely that Alex Pattison will be risked before the end of the season as he makes his way back from a serious hamstring injury.