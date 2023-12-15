Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on happy hunting grounds, but no excuses ahead of Gillingham trip

A LONG trip to the Priestfield Stadium in mid-December is unlikely to be on the bucket-list of many visiting players in terms of Yuletide wishes in the festive month.

For some Bradford City players at least, it is not as unglamorous as it may seem.

The Bantams triumphed 2-0 at Gillingham at the end of February to galvanise their play-off drive. It was a late winter's evening which featured a magnificent solo goal from Andy Cook.

The fresh task now is for Cook and City to hopefully rekindle memories of that episode in Kent in time for Christmas.

Manager Graham Alexander said: "I think there are certain grounds that work for you as a player. I know a couple of places where I felt like that.

"Good memories are important. It’s good to visualise positive thoughts and past victories or performances.

"But you’ve got to go and do it again. You’re not going to get a goal on your plate.

"Somebody spoke to me recently about that performance at Gillingham and potentially thinking that was the key to the rest of the season. But obviously that wasn’t the case."

"We don’t want to fall into that trap at any period until it’s the final game of the season and you’ve completed that. There’s no game before that which defines where you end up.”

One thing that Bantams supporters and players have also grown to quickly realise regarding Alexander is that he is not the sort of manager who tolerates excuses either.

A near 500-mile round trip to Gillingham – roughly five hours each way - in darkest December is not ideal, but you deal with it.

"Every year you go there and understand it won’t be easy," continued Alexander, whose side have won their last four competitive fixtures in a row.

"Maybe the travelling has got something to do with it, but maybe that’s a weakness people let creep into their minds.