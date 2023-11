Goals from Matt Platt, Andy Cook, and Jamie Walker sealed victory before Bradford’s Ash Taylor was given a straight red card in stoppage time.

The heavy defeat leaves Forest Green three points adrift of Tranmere, who occupy the place outside the relegation zone.

Alexander added: “We looked at the players who were ready but we just saw commitment and energy, we thought we could go with the same guys again.”

Bradford City manager, Graham Alexander. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Bradford led through Platt after he glanced home a Taylor header back across the goal following a clever corner routine.

Cook was sent tumbling by Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor in the penalty area soon after and sent goalkeeper James Belshaw the wrong way from the spot after 20 minutes.

Bradford looked the more dangerous side and went close again through Tyler Smith, but he poked into the side netting from an acute angle.

Forest Green’s best moment of the first half came through Tyrese Omotoye but he skied his effort over the crossbar a dozen or so yards out following a Jamie Robson pass.

Callum Jones cannoned the crossbar for Forest Green before Walker made it three as he slotted home a loose ball following some neat build-up on the Bradford right.

Taylor was given his marching order in stoppage time for a professional foul as Olly Sully was through on goal but it was visitors who took home the points.

Alexander continued: “The players have been fully committed and got their rewards.

“Confidence can turn round quickly if you get encouragement and we didn’t give them (Forest Green) any. We created pressure and momentum straight away.