Bradford City boss Graham Alexander shunning mince pies for points this Christmas

IT’S that time of the year when being a footballer suddenly is not quite so glamorous, certainly in the lower divisions.

While much of the workforce across the country indulge in a few festive excesses in the coming days, discipline and sobriety is the order of the day for professional footballers and for Graham Alexander, it’s part of the ticket.

As someone who played over 1,000 games in his distinguished playing career, quiet Christmases have been the order of the day for years. For the Bradford City chief, the discipline aspect is always part of a broader picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander, whose side visit Doncaster Rovers in a Yorkshire derby in League Two on Friday evening, said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s not just down to me to be that person (discipline enforcer).

Graham Alexander celebrates has made a strong start to life at Bradford City and wants to keep it going over Christmas (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We’ve spoken about Richie (Smallwood), the captain, but it’s never down to one person, it’s a group of people with discipline.

“We’re professionals and with professionalism comes discipline and focus.

“The discipline and focus when no-one can see you; that’s the most important time.

“When those mince pies are on the table and everyone is scoffing them and you have got a game the next day, you have to be disciplined and sleep at the right time and all that sort of stuff.

“Results and performances prove whether you are doing that or not. We don’t have to micro-manage players and text them and check they are in bed.

“It’s performances and that’s why we train as we want to play because training will tell me if someone is ready to play a game on a Saturday.

“We train in a way where it’s a challenge for players in that they have to prepare for training, which is important.

“I think it’s produced good habits which will hold them in good stead for seasons to come.”

A rarity last Christmas saw Alexander take a vacation, during a time when he was out of management. This year, it is very much business as usual.

He continued: “I try to get a ‘positive’ with whatever is happening in my life.

“Last year, I wasn’t working, so my wife and I went on holiday, which we’d never had the opportunity to do (before) at that time of year.

“That’s how you see it and you try and make every day work for you and take every period in whatever you are doing and go: ‘Right, what can I get from this day and week?’ I had a really good Christmas last year, a different one from what I’m used to for 30 years.

"I know which one I prefer; it’s that work and discipline as it’s good for my belly as well.”

City’s League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers have named Troy Deeney as their new head coach following the departure of David Horseman.

Deeney played over 600 games for Walsall, Watford – where he spent 11 years from 2010 to 2021 – and Birmingham.