City are bidding to reach the final of this particular competition in its various guises for the first time, but are sweating on the fitness of a trio of players.

One of those is defender Matty Platt, who came on in Saturday’s 1-0 League Two victory over Sutton United, the club’s third on the spin after a recent renaissance. Another player whose participation in doubt is striker Jake Young, who was not involved at the weekend.

Alexander, still without the likes of Jamie Walker and Alex Pattison, will be without Andy Cook due to suspension following his dismissal in the previous round against Doncaster Rovers.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: PA.

Richie Smallwood, who is partway through a two-match ban at league level, is available for the Chairboys fixture as it is in a different competition.

Alexander said: “We’ve got a couple of players that may be struggling to be fit. We haven’t named the team yet.

"We’ll give them the best chance of being available for tomorrow because we want the strongest squad.

"It is a squad that wins games. Every game you are bringing players on to the pitch to help the performance and tomorrow will be no different.

"There are two or three that are 50-50 whether they can make it or not. We’ll see how they are.

"It’s a great game to be involved in and we’ve delayed our preparation a little bit to give them some hope.

"No matter what, and even if they don’t make it, we’ll still have a team strong enough to put on a performance we feel can give us the best chance.”

Asked whether Platt was one of the players who are an injury doubt, Alexander – who did add that Young was another – added: “We’re just waiting to see how it settles down (with Platt) and take it from there.