Bradford City boss 'jealous' at League Two feats of Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Wrexham

An ambitious Stockport County have already sealed the League Two championship and two other well-backed sides in Mansfield Town and moneybags outfit Wrexham, title favourites before a ball was kicked in August, will accompany them to League One.

The division’s biggest club on name alone in Bradford City will not be fighting for the fourth and final promotion place in the end-of-season play-offs, while the elevation of the aforesaid trio is a stark reminder of what the mid-table Bantams have missed out on.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Alexander said: “My first thought was jealousy. I wish it was us.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, pictured during the League Two game at Harrogate Town last month. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to be part of those scenes at the end of a season before and it’s an amazing feeling. When you see somebody else doing it and it’s not you, any competitor feels a tinge of jealousy.

"But it’s also an indication of what you have to do going forward."

It’s no coincidence that Stockport, Mansfield and, in particular, Wrexham have backed their promotion campaigns with hard cash to order to be the ones to prosper in one of the strongest League Two gatherings for several years.

But for Alexander, budgetary backing - City owner Stefan Rupp acknowledged recently that he would inject more funds to enable the club to have 'a closer fight’ with teams at the top end in 2024-25 - is only one part of the ticket for success.

He added: "English football is always competitive. I wouldn’t say that the budget of those clubs dictate that they finish there.

"It obviously helps but each of those managers and players have done what it takes to be consistent.

"If you’re promoted, there’s no luck involved over 46 games. You deserve that.

"Rather than looking at what others might have or who’s coming into the division, we know where we have to get this team to perform week in, week out.