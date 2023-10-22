All Sections
Bradford City boss Kevin McDonald hails effort against Wrexham and wonders what could have been

KEVIN McDONALD was disappointed Bradford City did not take all three points after having to settle for a 1-1 draw in a frantic thriller against newly promoted Wrexham in front of a bumper crowd of 21,552 at Valley Parade.
By David Markham
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 11:20 BST

However, City's caretaker manager was pleased with the performance of his players which he rated 'probably the best' since he took over from Mark Hughes following the former Welsh international's sacking three weeks ago.

Wrexham, managed by former City boss Phil Parkinson, took the lead against the run of play in the 68th minute with a close-range header from prolific goal-scorer Paul Mullin after Ryan Barnett's right wing cross.

But the Bantams came roaring back and deservedly equalised in the 85th minute through substitute winger Adam Wilson, who took advantage of substitute Jacob Mendy's failure to clear and burst forward to score with a rasping shot off the underside of the bar. It was Wilson's first goal since joining City a couple of months ago from Welsh club TNS.

A GREAT LEVELLER: Bradford City's Adam Wilson scored a deserved equaliser against Wrexham at the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday Picture: George Wood/Getty ImagesA GREAT LEVELLER: Bradford City's Adam Wilson scored a deserved equaliser against Wrexham at the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
McDonald, unbeaten in four matches since becoming caretaker boss, said: "I thought it was probably the best we have played over the course of 90 minutes. We were just a bit sloppy in the final third and needed more composure.

"It was a great occasion. The only disappointing thing is that we didn't get three points, but at the same time Wrexham are a good team who will be there or or thereabouts and I was happy with the performance as a whole.

"We took control of the game and their goal was a bit of sucker punch. To bounce back and dominate was good to see and the fans massively got behind us at that point. You could hear them roaring on the team. That is exactly what we want and need."

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Taylor, Stubbs, Ridehalgh, Gilliead, Smallwood, Walker (Smith 84), Pointon (Wilson 77), Osabede (Tulloch 84), Cook. Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk), Oduor, Kelly, Oyegoke.

HAPPY: Bradford City caretaker manager, Kevin McDonald. Picture courtesy of Bradford City FCHAPPY: Bradford City caretaker manager, Kevin McDonald. Picture courtesy of Bradford City FC
Wrexham: Okonkwo, Tunnicliffe, Mullin, Evans, O'Connell, Connor, McLean, Fletcher (Palmer 67), Barnett (Mendy 82), Jones, Lee (Davies 89). Unused substitutes: Howard (gk), Tozer, Dalby, Boyle.

Referee: Ross Joyce.

