The match had moved into the fifth minute of stoppage time when left back Matty Foulds crossed into the goalmouth for Oliver to score with a close range header.

Oliver, one of 17 new signings since the end of last season, has spent most of the campaign on the bench mainly because of the impressive form of leading scorer Andy Cook, but Hughes believes there is more to come from hm.

He said: "This goal is important for him and his confidence moving forward. He is clearly a very good player at this level and will score more goals. He has done that throughout his career. He just needed that initial goal to get off and running. I have no doubt he will go on a run and take chances as he can."

NICE ONE: Vadaine Oliver chose the perfect time to open his account for Bradford City when equalising against AFC Wimbledon in stoppage time at Valley Parade. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Bradford made the perfect start, Scott Banks giving them a fourth minute lead with a free kick from the edge of the penalty box.

Dion Pereira saw his header turned on to the bar by keeper Nikola Tzanev as City tried to increase their lead, but Wimbledon hit back strongly and Ethan Chislett's shot from the edge of the box clipped the angle of the post and crossbar.

The visitors dominated the early part of the second half and it was no surprise when they equalised in the 58th minute. Josh Davison hit the post two minutes after the interval before Harry Pell levelled the scores, firing home from close range after keeper Harry Lewis could only push Ayoub Assal's shot into his path.

Bradford skipper Richie Smallwood hit the bar with 20 yard free kick, but Chislett went one better, putting Wimbledon in front with a free kick from a similar distance.

The Bantams then laid seige to the visitors' goal in search of an equaliser and were rewarded with Oliver's goal.

Hughes said: "I just felt our general play was a little bit down on where we wanted to be. The tempo of our passing was down and they were able to press us in our wide areas and break up our play. They didn't create too many chances except the goals they scored.

"Maybe we could have cleared the initial phase of play that led to their first goal. Then it was a great free kick for the second similar to the one we scored.

"At 2-1 down we needed to show some character and resolve to get something out of the game. We did that and I am really pleased. We showed a lot of energy, heart and determination."

Bradford City: Lewis, Hendrie, Platt, Odusina, Foulds, Banks (Angol 60), Smallwood, Gilliead, Chapman, Cook (Oliver 77), Pereira (Sutton 60). Unused subs: Doyle (gk), Songo'o,Young, AFC Harratt.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Brown, Nightingale, Pell, Davison (Hudlin 82), Assal, Chislett (Marsh 88), Pearce (Towler 7), Maghoma, Currie, Ogundere. Unused subs: Jaaskelainen (gk), Biler, Bendle, Bartley.