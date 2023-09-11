Bradford City boss Mark Hughes gives fitness updates on Sam Stubbs and Tyler Smith plus praise for loan duo
Stubbs, a firm contender for man-of-the-match on the day following a strong performance, was substituted in the 85th minute with a thigh problem with Jon Tomkinson coming on for his debut.
Hughes said: "We hope he’s okay. He just tightened up on his thigh, so hopefully it’s not anything significant.
"It’s important to have those leadership roles in the key areas. Obviously Sam’s vocal and will pull people in and push them out.
"When he’s there, he’s a good influence on those in front of him so we’ll keep our fingers crossed on the injury."
Meanwhile, Hughes confirmed that he expects striker Tyler Smith (groin) to miss this weekend's home game with Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town.
The former Hull City and Sheffield United attacker missed the weekend draw with the Mariners.
Hughes added: "Tyler’s got a groin strain. It looks like he’s going to be missing for a couple of weeks.
"He will probably miss next week as well.
"We were missing good senior players so it was difficult. There was a little bit of reorganisation needed and that continued during the game."
Hughes was pleased with the impact of not just substitute Alex Gilliead - who netted a late equaliser - but also Rayhaan Tulloch and Chisom Afoka on Saturday, with the pair singled out for praise.
The City chief continued: "I was pleased with the impact they had.
"Ray came on initially and showed the technical ability he has in close areas of the pitch. He’s not fazed by receiving the ball with people around him.
"That’s encouraging if we can get him in the right areas of the pitch, maybe a little bit higher near the penalty area. I think he’ll cause problems.
"Chisom came on, he’s a different type of player but will affect the opposition just by his meandering runs. "He’s got a little bit of an unorthodox style but I was pleased with what he produced as well."