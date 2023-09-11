BRADFORD CITY are assessing key defender Sam Stubbs after he came off late on in Saturday's televised League Two draw with Grimsby Town - with Mark Hughes keeping his fingers crossed that the issue is not a significant one.

Stubbs, a firm contender for man-of-the-match on the day following a strong performance, was substituted in the 85th minute with a thigh problem with Jon Tomkinson coming on for his debut.

Hughes said: "We hope he’s okay. He just tightened up on his thigh, so hopefully it’s not anything significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s important to have those leadership roles in the key areas. Obviously Sam’s vocal and will pull people in and push them out.

Grimsby Town striker Danny Rose beats Bradford City defender San Stubbs (centre) to a high ball. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"When he’s there, he’s a good influence on those in front of him so we’ll keep our fingers crossed on the injury."

Meanwhile, Hughes confirmed that he expects striker Tyler Smith (groin) to miss this weekend's home game with Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town.

The former Hull City and Sheffield United attacker missed the weekend draw with the Mariners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes added: "Tyler’s got a groin strain. It looks like he’s going to be missing for a couple of weeks.

"He will probably miss next week as well.

"We were missing good senior players so it was difficult. There was a little bit of reorganisation needed and that continued during the game."

Hughes was pleased with the impact of not just substitute Alex Gilliead - who netted a late equaliser - but also Rayhaan Tulloch and Chisom Afoka on Saturday, with the pair singled out for praise.

The City chief continued: "I was pleased with the impact they had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ray came on initially and showed the technical ability he has in close areas of the pitch. He’s not fazed by receiving the ball with people around him.

"That’s encouraging if we can get him in the right areas of the pitch, maybe a little bit higher near the penalty area. I think he’ll cause problems.