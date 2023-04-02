MANAGER Mark Hughes saluted the energy of his side as Bradford City staged a thrilling second half comeback to gain a 3-2 win over Grimsby Town and move into sixth place, four points behind an automatic League Two promotion place with eight matches to play.

The Bantams made a lively start and Alex Gilliead put them in front after six minutes with a shot from 15 yards after keeper Max Crocombe had blocked a close range effort from Harry Chapman.

However, Grimsby equalised after 22 minutes with a penalty after Harry Clifton just beat Harry Lewis to a long ball. He was fouled by the City keeper and Gavan Holohan scored from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors then took the lead just before half time through Andy Smith after the Bradford defence failed to clear Anthony Glennon's corner.

City pressed hard for an equaliser at the start of the second half and were rewarded in the 62nd minute when Jamie Walker turned Sam Stubbs' long pass into the net at the second attempt.

The winner came nine minutes from the end when substitute Matt Derbyshire crossed from the right for leading scorer Andy Cook to notch his 26th goal of the season to the delight of home supporters in another bumper Valley Parade crowd of 19,011.

Hughes said: "We started really strongly and you couldn't credit we were 2-1 down at half time, but that's when you need to show character, stand up and be counted and that's what we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really proud of the players. It was a significant performance, we realised the importance of it and we were really pleased we were able to get the win. We had shown energy in training during the week and it was really that energy that got us over the line.

OVER THE LINE: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes with striker Andy Cook, scorer of the game-winning goal against Grimsby Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Once we got ahead again in the second half we were not going to be denied. We just felt strong and asked too many questions of them. The crowd also played their part to get us over the line."

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Stubbs, Ridehalgh, Smallwood, Gilliead, Banks (East 88), Walker (Crichlow 88), Chapman (Derbyshire 61), Cook. Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk), Oliver, Pereira, Costelloe.

Grimsby Town: Crocombe, Glennon (Amos 79), Green, Emmanuel, Holohan, Lloyd, McAtee (Khan 79), Clifton (Morris 79) Smith, Taylor Maher. Unused substitutes: Hunt, O'Neill. Orsi. Khouri,