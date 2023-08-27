MANAGER Mark Hughes was pleased with Bradford City's reaction and performance as they recorded their second home win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

The game was settled two minutes before half time with a smartly taken goal from Jamie Walker, who reacted quickly to get on to the end of a low cross into the goalmouth from Kevin McDonald, a summer signing making his full debut.

Hughes, who was critical of his players after the Morecambe defeat said: "We got the result and the reaction I wanted. For the most part I thought we were comfortable.

"They had possession in the first half. We just had to keep our shape and prevent them from passing the ball through us. They had a couple of chances, but we scored a goal at the end of the first half and in the second half I thought we were strong and solid defensively, and saw out the game comfortably."

Bradford City v Leyton Orient. Bradford Manager Mark Hughes celebrates sealing a a Play off spot Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 8th May 2023 BACK TO WINNING WAYS: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Simon Hulme

Walker had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury and Hughes said: "He was excellent. He scored a great goal and had an impact on the game. He was one we missed at Morecambe. It was a great ball in by Kevin McDonald. They had players hanging on to Andy Cook and left Jamie Walker free."

Lewis saved well from Rio Adebisi during Crewe's best spell in the first half although the referee gave a goal kick and pushed away a close range header from Connor O'Riordan on the stroke of half time. He also kept out a shot from Joel Tabiner to deny Crewe a late equaliser.

At the other end, Cook was denied by Riordan's challenge at the start of the second half while Harvey Davies saved well from Alex Pattison and substitute Matt Derbyshire as City tried to extend their lead.

Bradford City: Lewis, Oyegoke (Halliday 66), Platt, Stubbs, Kelly (Smallwood 66), Richards (Ridehalgh 73), Pattison, McDonald, Walker (Osadebe 81), Cook, Smith (Derbyshire 80). Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk), Pointon.

Crewe Alexandra: Davies, Cooney (Holicek 75), Adebisi (Williams 90), Demetriou, Offord, Long, Tracey, Tabiner, O'Riordan, Nevitt, Powell (Griffiths 87). Unused substitutes: Booth (gk), Thomas, Lunt, Billington.