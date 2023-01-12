Bradford City boss Mark Hughes on referees and criticism over Andy Cook decision

MARK HUGHES envisages receiving a letter of apology after Tuesday night, but would much rather still have three points instead.

A controversial game against Rochdale saw a major non-penalty award for the Bantams and a spot-kick decision soon after for Dale, spicing up the second half of a game which ended in a 2-1 loss for City.

Hughes was furious at referee Peter Howard at not pointing to the spot after goalscorer Abo Eisa went down in the box, but awarding a penalty when Devante Rodney fell under pressure from Brad Halliday.

Dale netted a rebound from that resultant penalty, with Hughes's anger compounded when Dale struck a winner which he felt was offside.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Hughes, who received an apology from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited earlier in the season after Swindon were awarded a disputed late penalty at City, said: “I don’t try and highlight referees. (But) We are all judged on our own individual performances and referees have to be judged as well.

“No doubt, I’ll get a letter apologising once we send in our report and saying we were correct and the referee was wrong. But it doesn’t allow us to regain the points that we’ve lost. It’s about making sure the referees get the key moments right and the big decisions that directly affect the result. They have to be absolutely certain in their own mind that what they give is what they’ve seen.

“Sometimes I think these guys are just guessing and hoping to get decisions correct, rather than being in the right place at the right time and having the gumption to make the right decision”.

Despite criticism of Howard, Hughes did not escape censure from home fans, with several being irked at the decision to keep top-scorer Andy Cook on the bench until the 83rd minute in the 2-1 loss.

Hughes added: “I thought Vadaine (Oliver) and Abo were doing well enough as a pair and deserved to stay on. When you bring Cooky on and leave Vadaine on, you have to change the whole team round. I had to take Abo away from the frontline.

“Sometimes going with two big guys at the front doesn’t always have the effect you want.”

