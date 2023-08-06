City slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Crawley after failing to recover from Will Wright’s 14th-minute opener and 20-year-old Oyegoke’s dismissal before the break.
Oyegoke, on a season-long loan from Brentford, picked up two yellow cards for fouls and was handed his marching orders in the 41st minute as Bradford’s season started on a losing note.
Hughes, whose assistant Glyn Hodges and Crawley boss Scott Lindsey were among 13 yellow cards handed out by referee Thomas Parsons, said: “The sending off cost us but Dan is a bright young man and he will learn from it.
“He was a bit naive but the point I made to the referee was that not all fouls are yellow cards
“Our game plan went out of the window; it cost us and we had to re-organise.”
Hughes was critical of his side in the manner that they conceded as Wright netted from 25 yards, and admitted: “We needed to get the wall right and we didn’t line it up correctly.
“There weren’t too many clear-cut chances in the game and all in all it was disappointing.”
Crawley Town: Addai, Wright, Conroy, Ransom, Gordon, Kelly (Lolos 46), Williams, Tsaroulla, Darcy (Henry 46), Orsi-Dadomo (Khaleel 90), Telford (Swyer 83). Unused substitutes: Grant, Ashby-Hammond, Omole.
Bradford City: Lewis, Taylor (Platt 69), Kelly, Ridehalgh, Halliday, Smallwood (Smith 69), Oyegoke, Oduor, Pattison (Gilliead 83), Cook (Derbyshire 69), Walker (Osadebe 83). Unused substitutes: Doyle, East.
Referee: Thomas Parsons (Manchester).