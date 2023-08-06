All Sections
Bradford City boss Mark Hughes on where Crawley Town clash was won and lost

BRADFORD CITY boss Mark Hughes admitted his game plan went out of the window following “naive” Dan Oyegoke’s first-half red card but backed the on-loan defender to learn from the experience.
By Jack Pickering
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST

City slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Crawley after failing to recover from Will Wright’s 14th-minute opener and 20-year-old Oyegoke’s dismissal before the break.

Oyegoke, on a season-long loan from Brentford, picked up two yellow cards for fouls and was handed his marching orders in the 41st minute as Bradford’s season started on a losing note.

Hughes, whose assistant Glyn Hodges and Crawley boss Scott Lindsey were among 13 yellow cards handed out by referee Thomas Parsons, said: “The sending off cost us but Dan is a bright young man and he will learn from it.

FRUSTRATION: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes Picture Bruce RollinsonFRUSTRATION: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes Picture Bruce Rollinson
“He was a bit naive but the point I made to the referee was that not all fouls are yellow cards

“Our game plan went out of the window; it cost us and we had to re-organise.”

Hughes was critical of his side in the manner that they conceded as Wright netted from 25 yards, and admitted: “We needed to get the wall right and we didn’t line it up correctly.

“There weren’t too many clear-cut chances in the game and all in all it was disappointing.”

Crawley Town: Addai, Wright, Conroy, Ransom, Gordon, Kelly (Lolos 46), Williams, Tsaroulla, Darcy (Henry 46), Orsi-Dadomo (Khaleel 90), Telford (Swyer 83). Unused substitutes: Grant, Ashby-Hammond, Omole.

Bradford City: Lewis, Taylor (Platt 69), Kelly, Ridehalgh, Halliday, Smallwood (Smith 69), Oyegoke, Oduor, Pattison (Gilliead 83), Cook (Derbyshire 69), Walker (Osadebe 83). Unused substitutes: Doyle, East.

Referee: Thomas Parsons (Manchester).

