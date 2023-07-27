MARK HUGHES professed his satisfaction that talismanic Bradford City striker Andy Cook is carrying on from where he left off from last season in the goalscoring stakes - while also praising a newcomer after the Bantams' 3-3 friendly draw with Middlesbrough.

Wednesday night's action saw Cook, golden boot winner in League Two last term, score two levellers in a first-half which ended 2-2 after Sam Silvera and Alex Gilbert (penalty) had put Boro in front twice.

It looked like Matty Platt had got the faintest of touches to put City ahead on the restart following Cook's header across goal. But replays showed that the defender never got contact with the forward claiming a hat-trick. The visitors equalised with a late goal in an entertaining affair through Daniel Nkrumah.

The hat-trick took Cook’s tally to five in pre-season.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Hughes, whose side finish off pre-season at Rochdale this weekend, said: “As always, we are never quite sure how he (Cook) does it, but he continues in the same vein. That’s encouraging for the season.

"I think Platty was trying to nick one of them off him, but we’ve had a look and it’s definitely Andy’s goal.

"He obviously got lucky with the one that went to him in the middle of the box but it was a great header from a great cross by Clarke (Oduor) and another from the free-kick.

“To be able to get back into the habit of it … strikers like Andy need to see the ball nestling in the back of the net.

“That’s what he thrives on and gives him the confidence to keep on scoring."

Ex-Barnsley player Oduor, a summer signing, featured in an advanced role in midfield and caught the eye, with Hughes pleased with his input.

“It was an opportunity to have a look at him there as well,” he continued.

“He’s come here because of his ability but also because of his flexibility. He can play in a number of positions.

“Gilly (Alex Gilliead) was in that left wing-back role that he knows anyway.

“You can see Clarke’s got good quality on the ball, he’s comfortable in possession and can see a pass.

“I was pleased with what he produced. I need players who have that flexibility and are able to adapt if they are asked to do a different role.”

Hughes confirmed that another close-season arrival in ex-Hull and Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith missed out due to hamstring tightness.

“He was a bit tight in his hamstring. I don’t think it was any concern," the City chief said.

“We might just protect him a little bit at the weekend. It’s just stiffness, it’s not a pull or anything.

“We don’t want him to miss the start of the season so we’re probably being a little bit over-cautious.