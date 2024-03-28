Striker Kavanagh, son of former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City midfielder Graham, was called up to the Ireland under-21s squad, but was not involved and has been in training all week back with City.

Defender Tomkinson, on loan for the 2023-24 season from Norwich City, fared better with the USA’s under-23s side, in preparation for this summer’s Paris 2024 games.

Tomkinson came off the bench in the game with Guinea in the Spanish city of Girona last Friday and played the whole match against France in Sochaux on Monday.After missing the league encounters with Notts County and Harrogate Town, both should return to the fold for City’s Easter programme, with Tomkinson returning to training on Thursday.

Bradford City's Jonathan Tomkinson, pictured in action in the EFL Trophy tie with Wycombe Wanderers last month. Picture: Tony Johnson.

City host Tranmere Rovers on Friday before visiting Grimsby Town on Easter Monday.

On Kavanagh, Alexander, whose 17th-placed side have lost their last four matches in grim fashion, said: “Kav came back full of beans, full of energy. Unfortunately he didn’t play.

"Every manager has a squad of players to pick and he has to pick who he sees fit.

"We lost Calum for two games for nothing really. But that’s how it is.

"I’d prefer us to have players that represent their country. I believe we’ve got good players on our books and we’re happy that Calum is getting that acknowledgement.

"But it was a frustration, certainly from his perspective, that he missed two games to not play.

"I’ve been there as an international. You have to make sure you go there, whether you play or not, and it’s still a great privilege to represent your country.”

And on the return to Tomkinson, who boosted his prospects of involvement in the summer Olympics, he added: “We need everybody that we have available. JT has done a great job for us since we put him in the team.

"He’s been a real positive loan signing, without a shadow of a doubt.

"When I spoke to him when I first came in, he told me how big it was for him to represent his country. I know the Olympics are coming up and the (under) 23s will be part of that.

"I knew how important it was for him to be involved in that camp. So fair play to him.

"I know JT came in with the intention of getting his first-team career well underway. He’s had a loan before that didn’t go great for him.

"He’s played more games here than he’s ever done before and it’s been a great learning process for him.

"I know myself it was good to have things to aim for, but there are times when you can’t see that target but still have to motivate yourself.

"I believe it’s in there anyway. If you’ve got through all the challenges you’ve faced, deep down you’ve got to see the motivation day in, day out.