Left-back Richards came off in last weekend’s fine win at Wrexham and is again a doubt for Saturday’s home match with struggling Sutton United, where City are aiming to record a third win on the spin.

Wingman Wright joined City for a second loan spell last month, signing for the rest of the season from Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle.

He has featured just once thus far, in the 1-1 draw with Salford City on January 23.

Bradford City defender Lewis Richards. Picture: Getty Images.

Wright has missed the club’s last four league matches due to an injury niggle.

On Richards and Wright, Alexander, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, said: "He (Richards) has only been able to see out of his eye for the last 24 hours. It ballooned and he had a lot of swelling round it.

"There was no way he would have been able to play the game on Tuesday night.

"It’s come down though and he took part in a little bit of training just to get his legs going.

"But it’s making sure he can see fully out of that eye before he comes into contention potentially for Saturday.

"Fingers crossed, he’s in good shape because he’s been an important part of what we’ve done. But we have to make sure everyone’s physically ready.”

"Tryeik been out on the grass but not particularly with us. He’s still taking his time with that.

"We’re hoping in the next 10 days or so that he’ll be available for us.

"It would be a great bonus because we’ve obviously only had him for a short period, maybe an hour, since he’s been here.

"It’s been really disappointing and frustrating for us all, including Tyreik.

"But he’s a really positive guy and he’s desperate to get back and on the pitch. That’s what he’s come here for.

"We’ll give him every chance to be available as quick as possible.

"But we have to learn from him coming in. I put him in the team and he came off with a little niggle.

"We have to start again a little bit and make sure we don’t put him at that sort of risk again because there are a lot of games that we need to play this season still.”

Out since picking up an injury on December 23, Jamie Walker has been handed a psychological fillip after receiving some ‘really positive’ scans regarding his injury issue earlier this month.

Alexander continued: "Jamie’s feeling a lot better in himself. He had a scan 10 days ago that was really positive, so I think that’s worked wonders on his outlook.

"He’s not been out on the grass with us, but he’s certainly picked up his workload. His rehab and return to training has increased and started to pick up speed again.