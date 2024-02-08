The 22-year-old, who joined City on loan in the winter window from Championship side Plymouth Argyle, has featured just once thus far, in the 1-1 draw with Salford City on January 23.

Wright, back at Valley Parade for a second loan stint, has missed the club’s last two league matches due to an injury niggle which will rule him out for ‘the next couple of weeks’.

Alexander said: “He’s been on the grass with the medical team. He’s not actually trained with us.

Bradford City loanee Tyreik Wright. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"He won’t be part of the squad at the weekend.

"It’s pretty much the timeline we thought at the start.

"We knew it wasn’t a significant injury with any long term risk, but more than enough to keep him out for the next couple of weeks from when he did it.

"He’s on schedule to return when we expected and fingers crossed that continues.

"We brought him here to improve our ammunition and we’ve only had him for 60 minutes unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, Jake Young is a major doubt for the trip to the Racecourse Ground with an ankle injury sustained in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Alexander confirmed he had yet to train this week.

The City chief added: “It’s not his hamstring. Just before he came off he was involved in a challenge and hurt his ankle.

"He’s missed training this week so far with the ankle, nothing to do with the hamstring.

"We’re just trying to get the swelling down and hopefully include him in training.

"It’s less of a risk than a hamstring because he’s an explosive player. But there was a good level of discomfort after the game on Saturday.