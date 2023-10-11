All Sections
Bradford City caretaker boss Kevin McDonald on his managerial future, Emmanuel Osadebe and maintaining 100 per cent record at Grimsby Town

BRADFORD CITY caretaker-manager Kevin McDonald is prepared to carry on in his current role for as long as possible until he is told otherwise - after securing a second successive win in his tenure, a 2-1 success at Grimsby Town in the Papa John's Trophy.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:08 BST

After having a watching brief in Saturday's 1-0 League Two victory over Swindon Town, the Scot donned his boots after making nine changes for Tuesday's trophy tie at Blundell Park.

Speaking after the triumph on the east coast for City, who visit AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, McDonald said: "I'll see what is said. But I assume that if a manager isn't appointed, I'll be on the side or on the pitch or whatever it may be.

"But I have no real idea, I'll just take it day by day and we'll see how we go."

Bradford City caretaker-manager Kevin McDonald (left), pictured during the Premier League match at Southampton during his time at Fulham in 2019. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire.Bradford City caretaker-manager Kevin McDonald (left), pictured during the Premier League match at Southampton during his time at Fulham in 2019. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire.
Ciaran Kelly put City in front against the Mariners and despite a home equaliser, Manny Osadebe went onto grab a stylish winner for the visitors.

It proved a bittersweet night for Osadebe, who was dismissed just before the final whistle after a tussle with home defender Harvey Rodgers.

McDonald intimidated that the club may appeal, with the ban only counting for trophy games.

He added: "It was disappointing that was a sending off as I thought Manny was top-drawer and he definitely didn't deserve that."

On a second straight win under his watch, the 34-year-old continued: "It was nice. We obviously came out here and set out to win and have achieved that.

"I thought it was a good performance. We rode our luck at certain times, but I thought we dominated the game.

"All in all, it was a good night for everyone and good for a lot of people to get out playing. Everyone did themselves no harm at all.

"Everyone bought into what we did on Saturday and the same eagerness was there again."

