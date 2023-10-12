Bradford City caretaker manager Kevin McDonald facing key decision ahead of League Two trip to AFC Wimbledon
After having a watching brief in Saturday's 1-0 league victory over Swindon Town, the Scot donned his boots after making nine changes for Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy tie at Grimsby Town.
A much-changed City line-up secured a second successive win of his tenure, a 2-1 success.
The victories have bought the Bantams' hierarchy time in their pursuit of a new permanent manager, with McDonald busy making preparations ahead of the weekend trip to the capital.
Speaking on Tuesday night, McDonald said: "I'll see what is said. But I assume that if a manager isn't appointed, I'll be on the side or on the pitch or whatever it may be.
"But I have no real idea, I'll just take it day by day and we'll see how we go."
Ciaran Kelly put City in front against the Mariners and despite a home equaliser, Manny Osadebe went on to grab a stylish winner for the visitors.
It proved a bittersweet night for Osadebe, who were dismissed just before the final whistle after a tussle with home defender Harvey Rodgers.
McDonald intimated that the club may appeal, with the ban only likely to count for trophy games.
He added: "It was disappointing that was a sending off as I thought Manny was top-drawer and he definitely didn't deserve that."
On a second straight triumph under his watch, the 34-year-old continued: "All in all, it was a good night and good for a lot of people to get out playing.
"Everyone did themselves no harm at all. Everyone bought into what we did on Saturday and the same eagerness was there again."