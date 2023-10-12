BRADFORD CITY caretaker-manager Kevin McDonald will take charge of the Bantams for a third successive game on Saturday - where he will be faced with a decision ahead of the League Two fixture at AFC Wimbledon.

After having a watching brief in Saturday's 1-0 league victory over Swindon Town, the Scot donned his boots after making nine changes for Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy tie at Grimsby Town.

A much-changed City line-up secured a second successive win of his tenure, a 2-1 success.

The victories have bought the Bantams' hierarchy time in their pursuit of a new permanent manager, with McDonald busy making preparations ahead of the weekend trip to the capital.

Bradford City caretaker manager Kevin McDonald, pictured after signing for the club in the close season. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Speaking on Tuesday night, McDonald said: "I'll see what is said. But I assume that if a manager isn't appointed, I'll be on the side or on the pitch or whatever it may be.

"But I have no real idea, I'll just take it day by day and we'll see how we go."

Ciaran Kelly put City in front against the Mariners and despite a home equaliser, Manny Osadebe went on to grab a stylish winner for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved a bittersweet night for Osadebe, who were dismissed just before the final whistle after a tussle with home defender Harvey Rodgers.

McDonald intimated that the club may appeal, with the ban only likely to count for trophy games.

He added: "It was disappointing that was a sending off as I thought Manny was top-drawer and he definitely didn't deserve that."

On a second straight triumph under his watch, the 34-year-old continued: "All in all, it was a good night and good for a lot of people to get out playing.