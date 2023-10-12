Bradford City caretaker manager Kevin McDonald looking forward to problem of his own making

Kevin McDonald has a problem of his own making at Wimbledon on Saturday – not that he is complaining.

The midfielder has only been Bradford City's caretaker manager for a week and he has already used 21 players, and got two wins.

With only Dan Oyegoke a doubt from midweek, now he must decide who makes up the XI that can win at Plough Lane. One of those he has to decide about is himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Definitely available is Emmanuel Osadebe, whose three-game suspension after Tuesday's red card at Grimsby Town only applies in the Football League Trophy. Bradford are trying to get it overturned anyway.

CONCERN: Bradford City's Daniel Oyegoke

"It's a good headache," said McDonald. "I thought we applied ourselves brilliantly and were good for most spells of the game.

"That's part of football, we've got a big squad and a good squad.

"Big Dan picked up a little knock so we'll see how he is but other than that a couple of lads have had a full rest and well be ready to go, that's for sure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald sat out his first game as caretaker manager, a 1-0 win over Swindon Town, but was encouraged by the experience of leading from the middle at Blundell Park.

"I probably just transformed back into player mode," he said. "I was quite vocal on the pitch and just thinking of the things I've been trying to say to the lads and for me to carry it out as well.

"There were a couple of things I was the main culprit of.

"I can't see what’s happening behind me so it was tough going but good. We got the win, which was the man thing, but I thought it worked well on the whole.

"I played 80 minutes and did reasonably well, as we did as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's going to be times that happens again. Whether it's the weekend or not, I'm not sure.

Summer signings Alex Pattison and Clark Oduour remain on the injured list but Rayan Tulloch is recovered from illness.

Bradford will contest Osadebe's for pushing and shoving Harvey Rodgers.

"We strongly believe (it should be overturned)," confirmed McDonald. "The reports have now tweaked from what I can gather which from what I gather often happens in these situations. I've never been in them so I don't really know what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There'll be an appeal coming in and we'll see what comes of it.

"I've been in Manny's position and in the other centre-half's position but when what's said is said and when you get a report that's changed a little bit, that's the frustrating part.