WHETHER Bradford City’s next permanent manager is youthful or experienced, modern-thinking or old-school, they will find themselves wrestling with a familiar problem.

Should that particularly thorny issue be resolved, then the Bantams’ prospects of vacating the fourth tier of English football, which they are so desperate to leave behind, will be significantly enhanced.

Everyone acknowledges that City’s numbers at Valley Parade, in terms of crowds, are pretty exemplary. Their vital statistics in terms of League Two form on home soil are most definitely not, by contrast.

In the past two seasons, their home numbers have been bettered by their statistics on their travels. In 2022-23, their home form was the tenth best in League Two; away from home, it was the fifth.

Bradford City caretaker manager Kevin McDonald, pictured after signing for the club in the close season. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The campaign before that in 2021-22, 18 clubs had better statistics in front of their own supporters than City. A damning number, while in 2020-21, it was not much better - the 14th ‘best’.

Caretaker-manager Kevin McDonald may be a rookie in terms of dug-out experience, but he has useful perspective when discussion turns to both home form and notions of pressure in terms of representing a bonafide ‘big club’ in the lower leagues.

The Scot has experienced it at Sheffield United and Wolves in the third tier earlier in his playing career.He is now sampling it as a manager and his thoughts carry an element of logic.

Spirits have been raised on the playing side by way of back-to-back league victories under him. The division’s ‘Hollywood’ side in Wrexham are up next this weekend and circumstances dictate that the pressure will be shared with the ambitious visitors, for sure.

It is something that goes with the territory at City, given the level they are operating at. The bottom line is that is why McDonald joined the club in the first place and he will keep reminding everyone of that.

McDonald commented: “I’ve witnessed it at clubs and with certain individuals, it (pressure) can eat you up if you get caught up in it and don’t perform.

"Especially in the home games, if you’re losing or getting draws when you’re expected to win.

"You’ve got to remember that’s why people play football. You want to play in front of 17,000 fans every week.

"That’s why we’re here and that was a huge reason why I joined.

"We should be dominating, we should be winning, but unfortunately it doesn’t work like that sometimes.

"Wolves were a big one for it. I think we lost four in a row (once) and it was chaos.

"But we then went on a long winning run, so everything was fine."

Successive League Two wins under McDonald have bought City a precious element of time in their search for Mark Hughes’s full-time successor.

Three points against Wrexham, ranked as promotion favourites in the summer, would turn the chatter regarding McDonald’s prospects of sticking around in the dug-out on a permanent basis into a potential clamour.

In that regard, Saturday represents his acid test, given that expectations have been raised after three-point hauls against AFC Wimbledon and Swindon, two sides have had previously impressed in 2023-24.

Admirably, McDonald is not looking too far ahead. He is too busy enjoying himself on a day-to-day level.

Whatever happens, he has the good sense to know that he will be better for the experience and isn’t putting undue pressure upon himself.

The 34-year-old continued: “The main thing for me is that I’m enjoying it. I didn’t know how I would take to it.

"But it’s still a strange situation. One day, I’m wearing the green training top and the next minute I’m in blue – but it’s good fun.

"I always want to bring a relaxed and fun environment to be around.

"We work hard when it’s time (to), but in between that I’ve always been a player who loves a laugh and a joke.

"That’s the way it will always be as long as I’m in charge here.”

McDonald may be happy to indulge in the banter, but in terms of coaching and management, he is deadly serious about it being the next step in his football career - and a natural progression.

He appreciates what he is letting himself in for. It’s all-consuming and 24/7.

But equally it’s something he has been preparing for - for a good while – having broadened his knowledge under several contrasting managers. He has kept a written record of what he has learned.

McDonald, who had coaching experience during the latter spell of his time at Fulham, added: “I did take a lot of notes over the course of these last few years.

"I didn’t expect to use them at this exact moment in time, but I am and it’s stood me in good stead so far. There will be more to come.

"Gary Caldwell was a really good coach and I learned a lot from him last season (at Exeter).

"But I’ve taken little bits throughout over the course of the last five years.

"I’ve worked with completely different managers. (Claudio) Ranieri was a completely defensive coach and I learned lots from that.