Bradford City closing in on more signings as they look to turn season around

On Tuesday, the Bantams confirmed their first signing of the January window as Dion Pereira arrived on loan from Championship side Luton Town.

There won't be any more new faces in the squad this afternoon ahead of City's League Two meeting with Carlisle United, but new arrivals are not far away.

"We wont have anyone else in before Carlisle, but will be adding to the squad before the end of the window," said Adams.

"We are always close to signings, but there is never anything done until the paper is signed."

Adams also revealed that he had attempted to sign Pereira during the summer window, with the player having come through the Watford academy and played in the Premier League.

The chance to work alongside Adams was a big pull for Pereira, who will be hoping to bring more firepower to the Bantams' frontline.

MANAGER: Bradford City's Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

"He is a talented player who can play in a number of positions across the forward line," said Adams of Pereira.

"He likes to get assists and score goals, and is one I wanted in summer. We were unable to get him in then, but have now."