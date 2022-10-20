Bradford City 'comfortable' playing Abo Eisa again after big step forward for forward

The forward made his first appearance of the season at Burton Albion in the Football League Trophy and his 14-minute run-out was perhaps the only positive of a 4-0 defeat.

It was a huge milestone for a player who underwent hamstring surgery last season.

Eisa could play a part at Grimsby Town in League Two on Saturday, though only from the bench.

WELCOME RETURN: Bradford City's Abo Eisa

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was brilliant for him,” said manager Mark Hughes. “He’s obviously not had a great time with us since he’s come to the club.

“He was absolutely flying in pre-season and we were all looking forward to seeing what he could do in a Bradford shirt.

“But obviously he had a big setback. He’s kept on working hard and got back to a level now that we’re comfortable enough with to introduce him into the team and give him game-time. Those 15 or so minutes were really important for him and for us.”

It is important, though, that Hughes is realistic of what he expects from the 26-year-old, limited to one League Two start and three substitute appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s still early days," he cautioned. "We’re going to have to build up his minutes and not expose him too readily.

“We can’t just chuck him in for 90 minutes here and there.

“But that was a good start and we’ll try to build on that.”

Jamie Walker is back training outdoors having not started since the opening game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad