Bradford City confirm on-loan Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt will not feature in FA Cup tie with Harrogate Town

Earlier this week, Harratt, 20, appeared in court charged with hare coursing. He and two other men were fined a total of £1,500.

A City statement said: "Bradford City AFC is aware of recent reports concerning on-loan striker Kian Harratt.

"The 20-year-old’s parent club, Huddersfield Town, is currently investigating the matter further, and working to establish the full facts.

Bradford City loan striker Kian Harratt.

"Harratt will not be involved for City for this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup visit of Harrogate Town."

Harratt and two others committed the daytime poaching offences in East Yorkshire in April.

Following reports of hare coursing on farmland in the Wressle near Howden, a vehicle was stopped and three men dealt with by police for Game Act offences.