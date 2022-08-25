News you can trust since 1754
Bradford City defender Oscar Threlkeld joins National League side Oldham Athletic on loan

BRADFORD CITY defender Oscar Threlkeld has joined National League side Oldham Athletic on loan until January.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:55 pm

The right-back signed for the Bantams last summer, making 27 appearances in his first season at the club in 2021-22.

The 28-year-old has not featured in the club's opening seven games of the new campaign and will now link up with the Latics, initially until the new year.

Threlkeld, who joined the club from Salford City, is the fifth City player to leave the club on loan this summer.

Central defender Fiacre Kelleher, who also joined the club the 2021 close season, has linked up with another National League outfit in Solihull Moors, on a season-long loan.

Young defender Finn Cousin-Dawson has joined National League North side Spennymoor Town on a similar arrangement, while midfielder Charlie Wood has linked up with Northern Premier League outfit Guiseley until January 3.

Kian Scales also recently joined another National League North side Farsley Celtic on an initial one-month loan.

Oscar Threlkeld. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.
