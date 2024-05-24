Bradford City defender rejects fresh terms to join up with League Two rivals
The 26-year-old, whose deal expires at the end of June, had been speaking with the Bantams regarding a new contract, with manager Graham Alexander having stressed his desire to keep him.
But he has elected to leave at the termination of his deal and has agreed a move to Notts on a two-year contract.
Platt has been a mainstay of the backline for the past two seasons after joining from Barrow in the summer of 2022.
The Knowsley-born player made 46 appearances in all competitions in his maiden season at the club in 2022-23 and appeared 43 times last term.
In his three years at Barrow, Platt helped the Holker Street outfit to the National League title while on loan in 2020, before two years with the Bluebirds League Two.
A product of the Blackburn Rovers academy, the centre-half previously spent a total of seven years at Ewood Park, also enjoying loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Southport.
Notts board member and recruitment supremo Richard Montague said: “The board, together with the management team, identified Matty as a top target for this summer – so we’re absolutely delighted to sign him on a two-year contract.
"Matty brings so many positive qualities but, perhaps most importantly, he’s one of the most dominant defenders in the league thanks to his incredible aerial presence, defensive instincts and determination to win first contacts and duels."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.