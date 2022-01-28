Bradford City: Derek Adams plotting to exploit Crawley Town’s attacking style

The Bantams have lost three of their last four meetings with The Reds – drawing the other – including a 2-1 defeat earlier this campaign.

City have enjoyed a recent upturn in form, with Adams’s side picking up seven points from the last nine on offer.

Bradford are four points ahead of Crawley, having played a game more, and will hope to increase that gap at Valley Parade tomorrow.

“They are a team I always feel that come into this game and play without any fear,” said Adams.

“They try to attack, and try to get at us. We are aware of that and we know that there is space in behind we can try and exploit.”

The Bantams beat Walsall 2-1 on Tuesday night, thanks to an 88th-minute penalty from Andy Cook. Adams was pleased to see his side come out on top despite not being at their free-flowing best.

“Throughout a season there are times when you won’t play free-flowing football and it is going to be a scrap,” he added.

Bantams manager Derek Adams. Picture: Tony Johnson

“That’s what it was on Tuesday night. It wasn’t a great game of football but at the end of the day it is about getting those three points.

“We were able to do it one way or the other on the night.”

Bradford are set to be without striker Lee Angol after he suffered a hamstring injury in the Bantams’ goalless draw with Rochdale last weekend.