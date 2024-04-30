Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town among nominees in EFL League Two monthly awards for April

Alexander is among the four-strong list of nominees for the manager of the month accolade last month, which also includes Doncaster Rovers rival Grant McCann.

Halliday is competing to be player of the month with Harrogate Town top-scorer George Thomson, among others.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Alexander's City made a late push for the play-offs and finished one point adrift at the end after taking 16 points from six unbeaten games, including comeback wins at both Salford and Walsall.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Rovers' form under McCann has been simply spectacular this spring, with his side roaring into the top-seven, matching the club record of 10 consecutive wins and scoring 20 goals in their 19-point haul from seven unbeaten games.

They started April in 15th spot, having been 22nd in early February.

Former Bradford chief and current Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is also vying for the manager's award alongside Stockport County's Dave Challinor, with the pair celebrating automatic promotion at season's end.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

On the playing front, Halliday had a fine April, winning an injury-time equalising penalty at Grimsby and scored winning against Gillingham and Salford, while also being named in the EFL League Two tram of the season and winning several accolades at City's end-of-season awards night.

Thomson also impressed in scoring four goals in April for the Sulphurites.

Also nominated are prolific striking duo Paul Mullin, of Wrexham and Stockport's Paddy Madden.