Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town's League Two rivals handed suspended points deduction

Morecambe have been hit with a three-point deduction for failing to pay players' wages on time last season – but it will be suspended until next summer.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

Owner Jason Whittingham will also have to deposit 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill of all employees into a designated club account to cover any potential future problems.

The Shrimps admitted they had not paid their players in time at the end of March.

Their deduction will kick in if the deposit is not made, or if there are any more late payments between now and June 30.

Morecambe have also been ordered to pay the costs of reaching an "agreed decision".

Whittingham's company, Bond Group Investments, have been involved in a drawn-out sale to 20-year-old entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal.

Managed by former Bradford City manager Derek Adams, they are in League Two with Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and the Bantams, who they beat 3-0 on Saturday.

