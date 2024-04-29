Bradford City 'early-bird' season tickets go past 13,000 mark as competitive pricing continues to pay off
The competitive pricing that has become a hallmark of the Bantams in recent years, helped perhaps by a strong end to the campaign has seen 13,571 supporters sign up for a season ticket for the coming campaign.
Tickets went on sale on march 11, with adults able to buy Valley Parade seats for less than £11 a game, and junior prices down to just 82p a match.
Those buying early were also able to take up a 12-month interest-free direct debit offering no longer available.
Bradford finished ninth in League Two, thanks in part to six wins and a draw from their final seven games.
The run had started with protests against the club's owner, Stefan Rupp, and chief executive, Ryan Sparks, due to the poor form which seemed to have ruled them out of the promotion picture. As it was, Bradford went into the final game of the season with an outside chance of making the play-offs for a second year running.
Bradford had the highest average gates in League Two as they have every season since crowds were locked out because of Covid-19, their 17,547 more than 6,000 higher than next-best Wrexham but slightly down on 2022-23. Those figures can admittedly be deceptive, including as they include season ticket holders not in attendance.
Full-price season tickets are still available online or at the club's ticket office, with adult prices less than £16 a game.
As per every year, the Bantams will announce a final and more detailed breakdown of season-ticket sales figures prior to the start of the new campaign.
