Bradford City eye 'next step' in historic EFL Trophy run - but not the 'final step' as they aim to fly flag for Yorkshire at Wembley
For manager Graham Alexander, the only milestone that truly matters would arrive at Wembley - by way of a victory.
To reach the showpiece, City must first dispose of a higher-division opponent in Wycombe this evening.
Should the Bantams overcome their Buckinghamshire visitors, then Yorkshire’s hopes of a third Trophy success in nine seasons will remain intact.
Rotherham United and Barnsley won the competition in 2022 and 2016 respectively and both went onto also win promotion.
A similar Trophy and promotion double is tantalisingly within the remit of Alexander’s side in 2023-24 if all goes well. But first things first.
Alexander, whose side have won their last three fixtures, said: “It’s a competition where we are at a stage where the club hasn’t been before. That’s great.
"But it’s not what we are here to do - just get to the semi-final and say ‘well, at least we got to the semi final.’
"The worst thing in football is watching other teams do it.
"You have loads of seasons like that and other clubs having success and getting to finals and there’s a tinge of jealousy.
"We have the opportunity - as do Wycombe - to make us feel good about ourselves.
"I would like to think the players have built up a feel-good head of steam in this competition. I think it’s an amazing competition.
"Wembley is a sacred place, not just in English but world football. Anyone who knows anything about football knows about Wembley stadium.
"Hopefully, we can go that extra step, but I don’t want us to even think it’s the final step of just getting there."
City have not conceded a goal in all competitions in five-and-a-half games.
Sam Walker, who has kept four successive league clean sheets, is cup-tied, so goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle, 38, returns in goal.
Despite being half-way through a two-match league suspension, captain Richie Smallwood is eligible tonight. Fifteen-goal top-scorer Andy Cook is banned.