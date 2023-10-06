All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Bradford City face competition in managerial search after Gillingham sack their boss too

Bradford City could face competition from League Two promotion hopefuls Gillingham with both clubs looking for a new manager after Neil Harris followed Mark Hughes as the latest manager sacked.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Hughes was dismissed on Wednesday night after consecutive defeats dropped the Bantams to 18th in the table.

Player Kevin McDonald will take caretaker control at home to Swindon Town on Saturday, assisted by former co-manager Mark Trueman. McDonald is due to speak to the media on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But in announcing Hughes' departure after 20 months, the club said the search for a replacement was already up and running.

Most Popular
DISMISSED: Bradford City have parted company with Mark HughesDISMISSED: Bradford City have parted company with Mark Hughes
DISMISSED: Bradford City have parted company with Mark Hughes

Hughes led City to the play-offs for the first time since 2017, when Stuart McCall took them to the League One version, but they lost momentum after their semi-final defeat to Carlisle United and have started the new campaign slowly.

The stability which ought to have come from Hughes being the first Bantams manager since McCall to have two pre-seasons dissipated when he tried to change formation in the early weeks.

The Gills are in the managerial market too after they dismissed Harris on Thursday morning despite only being outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Like Bradford, Gillingham have one of the fourth tier’s bigger budgets and ambitions to return to the level they left in May 2022.

Having tried a manager with a League Two track record in Derek Adams, one with experience higher up in Hughes and the inexperienced Trueman and Conor Sellars, it remains to be seen what direction chief executive Ryan Sparks will go in for his fourth appointment in three years in charge.

Related topics:GillinghamKevin McDonaldLeague TwoMark TruemanRyan Sparks