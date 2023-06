BRADFORD CITY have been handed an unappetising near 500-mile round trip to start the new 2023-24 League Two season - with the Bantams hitting the road to West Sussex to face Crawley Town in their curtain-raiser on Saturday, August 5.

Seven days later, Mark Hughes's side welcome Colchester United in their opening game at Valley Parade and August is also notable for a visit to Morecambe - managed by former City chief Derek Adams - on Saturday, August 19.

Adams, sacked by the Bantams in February 2022, makes his return to BD8 on Boxing Day.

City host Harrogate Town in a Yorkshire derby on Saturday, September 16, with the reverse fixture taking place at Wetherby Road on Saturday, March 23.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meanwhile, big-spending Wrexham - led by ex-Bantams boss Phil Parkinson - will head to Bradford on Saturday, October 21. City journey to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, February 10.

City go to White Rose rivals Doncaster Rovers in their last game before Christmas on Saturday, December 23 and host Rovers just over a month later on Saturday, January 20.

The Bantams end 2023 at home to Stockport County on Friday, December 29 and start 2024 at Crewe Alexandra on New Year's Day.

City's Easter games see them entertain Tranmere Rovers on Good Friday (March 29) and visit Grimsby Town on Easter Monday (April 1).

Hughes's side end the campaign at home to Newport County on Saturday, April 27.

Full fixture list.

August

5 Crawley Town A

12: Colchester United H

15: Stockport County A

19: Morecambe A

26: Crewe Alexandra H

September

2: Mansfield Town A

9: Grimsby Town H

16: Harrogate Town H

23: Newport County A

30: Walsall H

October

3: Tranmere Rovers A

7: Swindon Town H

14: AFC Wimbledon A

21: Wrexham H

24: MK Dons A

28: Sutton United A

November

11: Barrow H

18: Notts County A

25: Accrington Stanley H

28: Forest Green Rovers A

December

9: Salford City H

16: Gillingham A

23: Doncaster Rovers A

26: Morecambe H

29: Stockport County H

January

1: Crewe Alexandra A

6: Crawley Town H

13: Colchester United A

20: Doncaster Rovers H

27: Swindon Town A

February

3: AFC Wimbledon H

10: Wrexham A

13: MK Dons H

17: Sutton United H

24: Barrow A

March

2: Notts County H

9: Accrington Stanley A

12: Forest Green Rovers H

16: Mansfield Town H

23: Harrogate Town A

29: Tranmere Rovers H

April

1: Grimsby Town A

6: Gillingham H

13: Salford City A

20: Walsall A