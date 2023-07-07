Bradford City freeze ticket prizes again after season of attendance records at Valley Parade

There is some big money coming into League Two next season, but the Bantams recognise the important of keeping individual and season-ticket prices low in a deprived part of the country, and have been rewarded with some excellent attendances in recent seasons.

Last season's average league gate of 17,767 was the 37th highest in the country despite only the 10th-best home record in the fourth division. They attracted more fans than Premier League Brentford and Bournemouth, and newly-promoted Luton Town.

It therefore makes sense that they have pegged matchday prices for next season.

For a third season running adult tickets will cost £20 up until midnight the day before the game. Over-65 and 17-23-year-olds will pay £18, 12-16-year-olds £10 and younger fans £5.

The £45 family pass for two adults and two under-12s is still available.

Prices will rise on matchday, with family passes only available in advance.

FANTASTIC: Bradford City's crowd for the visit of Leyton Orient was Valley Parade's biggest league gate for 70 years

Bradford are by no means the only Yorkshire club to recognise the importance of keeping prices low. Huddersfield Town's commitment to cheaper tickets remains from Dewan Hoyle's first spell as chairman and Hull City chairman/owner Acun Ilicali has been instrumental in reducing the cost of watching the Tigers.

A pound cheaper than Bradford's £300, Doncaster Rovers are the fourth-cheapest season tickets in the division.