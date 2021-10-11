Bradford City game against Port Vale moved for live television coverage

Bradford City's November 13 game at Port Vale will now kick off at the earlier time of noon so it can be shown on Sky Sports.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 11th October 2021, 5:00 pm
VALE PARK TRIP: Bradford City manager Derek Adams

The match falls in November's international break, giving the opportunity of more coverage for lower-league clubs.

With average gates of 15,783 - almost twice that of second-placed Swindon Town - Derek Adams's Bantams are comfortably the best-supported team in this season's League Two and 16th in the whole Football League.

Vale are fourth in the division, a point outside the relegation places. Bradford are two points but eight places further back.

As the game is being shown live on Sky, it will not be available via iFollow.

