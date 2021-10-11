Bradford City game against Port Vale moved for live television coverage

The match falls in November's international break, giving the opportunity of more coverage for lower-league clubs.
With average gates of 15,783 - almost twice that of second-placed Swindon Town - Derek Adams's Bantams are comfortably the best-supported team in this season's League Two and 16th in the whole Football League.
Vale are fourth in the division, a point outside the relegation places. Bradford are two points but eight places further back.
As the game is being shown live on Sky, it will not be available via iFollow.