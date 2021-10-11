Bradford City game against Port Vale moved for live television coverage

VALE PARK TRIP: Bradford City manager Derek Adams

The match falls in November's international break, giving the opportunity of more coverage for lower-league clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With average gates of 15,783 - almost twice that of second-placed Swindon Town - Derek Adams's Bantams are comfortably the best-supported team in this season's League Two and 16th in the whole Football League.

Vale are fourth in the division, a point outside the relegation places. Bradford are two points but eight places further back.