Bradford City, Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town's match postponed as matches involving Yorkshire clubs are hit by the weather
BRADFORD CITY'S League Two home encounter with Salford City has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Match referee Martin Coy assessed the playing surface at an 11.30am pitch inspection and deemed it unplayable following constant, heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.
Despite every effort from club staff throughout the course of the week to ensure the fixture could be hosted.
A new date for the match will be confirmed in due course.
The news follows the postponement of Harrogate Town's game at Sutton United and FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy game at home to Altrincham - following morning pitch inspections.