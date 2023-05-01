When you have been schooled in disappointment as a football fan, the only thing crueller than having hope the final week of the season is not having hope at all.

After 94 of 95 scheduled minutes at Northampton Town on Saturday, Bradford City's chances of automatic promotion were about to end.

A 1-1 draw would delay the hosts' chances of going straight into League One, killing the Bantams' off.

Then came a foul on Andy Cook, a deep Richie Smallwood free-kick, a header across by the forward and a touch from Romoney Crichlow.

Bradford avoiding the torture of the play-offs relies on final-day favours from Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United even if they do their own job at Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday and at home to Leyton Orient on Bank Holiday Monday. But there is a chance.

Why they are left relying on chance when they have Cook and Harry Lewis is a mystery.

A 30th goal this season – and 50th for Bradford – strengthened Cook’s case as the division’s best player. Sam Hoskins, the forward Northampton bizarrely at right-back who hit City's crossbar, was League Two’s official player of the season.

If Leyton Orient's Lawrence Vigoroux is a better goalkeeper than Lewis, who made a string of vital second-half saves, he must be good.

DECISIVE CONTRIBUTIONS: Goalscorers Max Dyche of Northampton Town and Andy Cook of Bradford City, who also made the winner

When the season is settled, Bradford must ask how with exceptional players in the two positions that more than any other decide matches, they are seventh after 44 games.

Set-piece defending, which Max Dyche, son of Sean, exploited with a headed equaliser before his foul on Cook will figure prominently. But it will have to wait – there is serious business to be done in the next two matches and possibly three more.

Anything that motivates a footballer in those matches is useful.

"Of course I wanted to win (the award) but there's no point dwelling on it," insisted Cook. "The main thing was just getting the win."

WINNING GOAL: Romoney Crichlow, who is on loan at Bradford City from Huddersfield Town

When Cook headed in a corner, Bradford were doing a professional away job, conceding the majority of possession and chances, but keeping the Cobblers at a safe distance.

"It's a proud moment," said Cook after becoming the first Bradford striker in 40 years to the 30-goal mark. "After last year I was saying I'd have been happy with 15 to 20.

"That's not what it's all about, it's about getting this club promoted."

In the second half the hosts' directness and a welter of set-pieces built pressure, making Southampton loanee Lewis earn his wages.

CRUCIAL SAVES: Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis

"He does them saves against me in training, man, it does my head in!" smiled Cook.

That he did, and that Hoskins hit his chance into the turf and onto the bar allowed Huddersfield Town loanee Crichlow to end a week which saw him receive death threats for a costly defensive slip up against Gillingham celebrate wildly in front of nearly 1,000 away fans.

"It was good as scoring a goal," said Cook. "Everyone was celebrating together, I was just in the corner with the fans, I was so relieved."

Bradford's hopes should be dashed on the final day if they do not falter at Gresty Road first but Northampton will start it in the same position they were in 12 months ago and blew going up on goal difference fearful history could repeat itself.

One point will put the Bantams in the play-offs but facing that lottery has never been part of the plan.

An excruciating final week awaits. Better than a hopeless one.

Northampton Town: Burge; Hoskins, Sherring, Dyche, Haynes; Pinnock, Leonard, McWilliams (Hylton 83), Hondermarck; Bowie; Appere (Lintott 63). Unused substitutes: Norman Jr, Felix-Eppiah, Osew, Yengi, King.

Bradford City: Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Crichlow, Ridehalgh; Smallwood, Gilliead (Clayton 90); Banks, Walker (Derbyshire 79), Nevers (Costelloe 58); Cook. Unused substitutes: Platt, Bola, Osadebe, Doyle.