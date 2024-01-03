BRADFORD CITY manager Graham Alexander says that the club has no plans to cash in on Jake Young and sell him while his stock is high after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town.

City invoked a January recall clause inserted into Young’s season-long loan deal last summer and he is now back at the club.

The forward, who initially moved to the Robins on loan in August, has netted 16 League Two goals so far this term and is the second highest scorer in the division behind Notts County's Macauley Langstaff.

Young, named as the division’s player of the month in August and November, will be in contention for Saturday’s home game with Crawley Town. He scored four goals against the West Sussex club in an early-season game.

BACK IN THE FOLD: Jake Young - pictured in action for Swindon Town against Newport County earlier this season - has been recalled from his loan by parent club Bradford City. Picture : Jonathan Brady/PA

Alexander, whose side lost for the first time in nine matches in all competitions in Monday’s 1-0 reverse at Crewe Alexandra, said: "We need good players and to have that competition.

"Jake has done exceptionally well on loan at Swindon. We’d be a fool not to recall him and see if he can get his way into our team and have the same form for us that he’s had there.

"The more good players motivated to win us games, the better. I see a player under contract to us and available to be picked.

"He is not a player we are looking to sell. We want good players to help us win games.”

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: PA.

Two first-teamers from last season in Sam Stubbs and Harry Chapman have found themselves out of the squad in recent weeks and Alexander insists that the current depth of his resources means that some players are going to miss out on his squad as it stands.

He added: "Unfortunately, we can’t play more than 11 players.

"We can only name 18 in the squad and when you have a squad of 27 players, they are the hands you are dealt with.

"I am going off performance on the pitch and in training and how can we look at that team in the last eight or nine games and think it needs drastic changes. They have been at it and the team has been performing.