Bradford City have outstanding performers at either end as player ratings reflect dramatic victory at Northampton Town

Harry Lewis – a string of outstanding saves from the goalkeeper 9
Brad Halliday – made some terrific tackles throughout 8
Sam Stubbs – solid defending throughout from the centre-back 7
Romoney Crichlow – scored the crucial goal after his midweek error 8
Liam Ridehalgh – defended really well at left-back 7
Richie Smallwood – his set-piece delivery was crucial again 7
Alex Gilliead – solid in central midfield 6
Scott Banks – provided the corner for Andy Cook's opener 7
Jamie Walker – struggled to impose himself 6
Thierry Nevers – had a difficult game on the left 5
Andy Cook – a 30th goal of the season and a priceless assist 8
Substitutes:
Dara Costelloe (for Nevers, 58) – the game was largely played at the other end when he was on 5
Matt Derbyshire (for Walker, 79) – came on as a second striker 5
Adam Clayton (for Gilliead, 90) – N/A.
Not used: Platt, Bola, Osadebe, Doyle.