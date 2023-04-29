All Sections
Bradford City have outstanding performers at either end as player ratings reflect dramatic victory at Northampton Town

Bradford City clinched a 2-1 victory over Northampton Town in dramatic style.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 29th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST

Romoney Crichlow scored in stoppage time to keep his side’s automatic promotion chances alive.

Harry Lewis – a string of outstanding saves from the goalkeeper 9

Brad Halliday – made some terrific tackles throughout 8

Sam Stubbs – solid defending throughout from the centre-back 7

Romoney Crichlow – scored the crucial goal after his midweek error 8

Liam Ridehalgh – defended really well at left-back 7

Richie Smallwood – his set-piece delivery was crucial again 7

STAR MAN: Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis
STAR MAN: Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis

Alex Gilliead – solid in central midfield 6

Scott Banks – provided the corner for Andy Cook's opener 7

Jamie Walker – struggled to impose himself 6

Thierry Nevers – had a difficult game on the left 5

Andy Cook – a 30th goal of the season and a priceless assist 8

Substitutes:

Dara Costelloe (for Nevers, 58) – the game was largely played at the other end when he was on 5

Matt Derbyshire (for Walker, 79) – came on as a second striker 5

Adam Clayton (for Gilliead, 90) – N/A.

Not used: Platt, Bola, Osadebe, Doyle.

