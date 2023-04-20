All Sections
Bradford City have Rotherham United loanee on standby as they look into masking injury

Rotherham United loanee Tolaji Bola is standing by for Bradford City's important League Two game against Gillingham on Saturday.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 19:08 BST

But the Bantams will first look into left-back Liam Ridehalgh wearing a mask to protect what they suspect is a broken nose.

Ridehalgh suffered the injury during Tuesday's defeat at Swindon Town but it is too swollen for medics to know yet if there is a fracture.

That may not stop him playing at Valley Parade as City look to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

INJURY DOUBT: Liam Ridehalgh took a blow to the face as Bradford City lost at Swindon Town on TuesdayINJURY DOUBT: Liam Ridehalgh took a blow to the face as Bradford City lost at Swindon Town on Tuesday
“Rides is a little bit sore, he’s very swollen in the area around his nose and cheek," said manager Mark Hughes. “He went to see a specialist but because of the swelling he couldn’t confirm whether it is fractured. It seems like it is, but we haven’t had a definitive answer.

“We are looking at getting him a mask. We’ll see how he is and whether he’s comfortable enough in that to get through the game.

“We’ve got other options who could come in. Tolaji is a very good option if Rides doesn’t make it.

“Rides is up for it, he wants to give it a go if he can. But we’ll have to see if he’s comfortable enough playing in a mask if he has to.”

Right-back Brad Halliday should at least be available after a midweek illness which kept him out at the County Ground. Although it has spread, City appear to have kept it away from his team-mates.

“It’s been a nasty virus,” commented Hughes. “Brad’s okay but we’ve got a couple of staff who have gone down with it as well, so we were right to keep him away from the dressing room.

“He’s been a big part of what we’ve done.

“He wasn’t well on the Monday. A lot better Tuesday but until you actually play, you think you’re okay after 24 hours of illness but I know from experience it wouldn’t have been right.

“I thought Hendo (Luke Hendrie) came in and did well and it was disappointing for him that he picked up an injury.”

Harry Chapman’s season is over with a hamstring problem.

Bradford are five points outside the automatic promotion places having played the same number of games as Stevenage but the gap to second-placed Northampton Town is more significant. They trail the Cobblers by six points with a game in hand and a trip to Sixfields.

