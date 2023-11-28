IT was hardly the best weekend for Yorkshire sides with just one, in Bradford City, managing to pick up three points.

Still, there were still a fair few contenders for our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week and final one of November, with decent representation for the Bantams, Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Here is the side, in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the manager’s vote?

Goalkeeper – Chris Maxwell (Huddersfield Town): Drafted in at short notice, the vastly-experienced keeper had a sound league debut for the club he joined in the summer - making two key saves to deny Southampton duo Will Smallbone and Samuel Edozie.

Defence – Cyrus Christie (Hull City): Made a big difference when he came on at the break at Swansea and helped himself to two assists.

Ciaran Kelly (Bradford City): A day for the foot-soldiers at Valley Parade and Kelly did his bit as City picked up a precious three points for the first time under Graham Alexander.

Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town): Tenacious, unstinting and an unlikely goal hero with his cross-cum-shot creeping into the net late on to reward a much-improved second-half from Town against Southampton.

Midfield – Alex Gilliead (Bradford City): Hard running and unyielding, Gilliead was the heartbeat for City versus Accrington.

Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United): Showed his goalscoring penchant again to crown a convincing performance in front of the cameras against Leeds.

Luca Connell (Barnsley): Cool, calm and composed and showed just what Barnsley have been missing in his absence on his first league appearance of the season against Lincoln.

Tyler Morton (Hull City): Crowned an outstanding week on the personal front with a sweet second-half goal in a strong showing from the Tigers in the Principality. The Liverpool loanee is a class act.

Forwards – Jaden Philogene (Hull City): Produced an imperious second period at Swansea and showed what he has all about. Found the net once more with his fourth goal in his past six Hull outings.

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough): Hauled Boro briefly back into the game at Ashton Gate, with his effort hitting the crossbar and diverting into the net off Zac Vyner to reduce the arrears before soon making it 2-2.

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United): One of the form players in the Championship scored a tidy early goal and was the one player who frightened the Millers consistently. Top operator.