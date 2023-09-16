Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has admitted his side lacks a focal point in attack – but also revealed talisman Andy Cook could soon return.

Hughes was speaking after the Bantams were held to a 1-1 draw by Harrogate Town, who set out to frustrate and did so successfully for large spells.

Bradford struggled to convert possession into chances and goals, but their attack could soon be bolstered by Cook’s return from injury.

Hughes said: “We just didn't have that cutting edge that I've talked about and it's difficult because that's because personnel aren't available to us. We haven't the got the option of a Cooky coming on, or being on the pitch, or a Vadaine Oliver coming late on just to change our approach. We couldn't change our approach today. That's the reality of where we are.

"We're getting people back hopefully, Cooky may well be an option next week so that will help. He joined in yesterday, just part of the training session, just the early part, the warm-up and a passing drill. We'll see how he goes next week. We've got to be a little bit careful with him but sometimes it's needs must.

"It's difficult at the moment because clearly, we lack a bit of a focal point to our attack, we lack a little bit of physicality, which you need at this level. That's just affecting us at the moment. We've got to find another way to affect teams.”

The full-time whistle was followed by boos from the home supporters, who were left disgruntled after watching their side fail to put Harrogate to the sword.

Hughes insisted a point was the least Bradford deserved but did concede his side had been “a little bit safe”.

He said: “The only criticism from my point of view is on occasions we were a little bit safe. I think sometimes you've just got to knock it out of your feet and try and get past people and see where that takes you.

"That would be the one criticism of our play in terms of what we were trying to do. We realised we didn't really have that physical presence up top, so we needed to get round the back and get to the byline and get crosses, cut back crosses, and see where that took us rather than the aerial route. It is what it is.