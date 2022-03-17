Bradford City launch investigation after matchday steward is assaulted during Hartlepool United win

Crowd trouble marred City's victory in the north east, with three men arrested for disturbances around the fixture.

That includes a 29-year-old who has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to a Hartlepool matchday steward. The steward has since required hospital treatment.

A club statement read: "Bradford City AFC has launched a full investigation and is cooperating with Hartlepool United and both Cleveland and West Yorkshire Police, following events surrounding Tuesday evening’s trip to the Suit Direct Stadium.

"Three men were arrested after disturbances around the fixture, including a 29-year-old on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after an alleged incident inside the ground.

"The victim of the aforementioned assault - a Hartlepool United matchday steward - required overnight hospital treatment and continues to recover from serious injuries.

"Two 31-year-olds were also arrested. One on suspicion of common assault, and the other having been charged with a public order offence.

"Club officials are working with the relevant authorities and studying CCTV footage obtained on the day of the fixture in order to gather as much information as possible and identify others involved.

VICTORIA PARK: Home of Hartlepool United. Picture: Getty Images.

"The three individuals who were arrested and charged will face further action from the club, in line with ongoing police investigations.

"Bradford City AFC will proceed to contact others who are believed to have been involved in Tuesday’s incidents and take the necessary action.

"The club asks anyone who may have any further information which could be of assistance to e-mail [email protected] or call 01274 773355 (ext. 223).