Bradford City lead way in Team of the Week as Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers men also feature

Bradford City lead the way with three player votes, with two apiece for Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United. And who is the manager? Here’s the team first in a 3-5-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Sam Walker (Bradford City)

Bradford City's Richard Smallwood earned a place in the Yorkshire Team of the Week. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Despite being beaten twice, Walker also made a string of key saves for 10-man City at Walsall.

Defence

Matty Jacob (Hull City)

Made an important clearance and also nearly scored at the other end at Vicarage Road. Accomplished performance.

Lee Peltier (Rotherham United)

His performance oozed experience as the Millers started off life under Steve Evans with a hard-fought point versus Birmingham.

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Much more like it and scored an important goal as 7,400 Wednesdayites enjoyed themselves at Blackburn.

Midfield

Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers)

Masterful arrival from the bench for Rovers and proved a real catalyst en route to win number nine against Barrow. Scored a clinical header.

Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Tenacious, high energy, influential; it was like being reacquainted with an old friend on Saturday.

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)

A force and won his duels and showed real authority on a big day in the Owls season at Ewood Park.

Richie Smallwood (Bradford City)

Another to show leadership and he set the example as City dug deep to triumph in the Midlands.

Added two more goals to his collection in what has been a personally enriching season.

Forwards

Joe Ironside (Doncaster Rovers)

Rovers’ leader of the pack up top and registered a brace on Saturday to continue his recent purple patch. Up to 22 for the campaign.

Andy Cook (Bradford City)

Dined out against a former club not for the first time - and probably not the last. Now on 18 goals for the season.