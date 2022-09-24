Bradford City left-back Matty Foulds is enjoying playing football the Mark Hughes way

With Liam Ridehalgh injured, Foulds is expected to again be at left-back at home to Wimbledon on Saturday – a fourth start in five games for the home-grown 24-year-old who had been watching from the bench until then.

City have conceded two goals in the matches he has played in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think the work on the training pitch helps and we've bonded together as defenders," says Foulds, one of last season’s few survivors. "We all do stuff together which always helps going into the games."

So does having a vocal goalkeeper in Harry Lewis, with Foulds adding: "It's good to have a focal point behind you who can see the whole picture.”

Ridehalgh has been a help too, despite the pair competing for a shirt.

"His experience helps me a lot," says Foulds. "We're good pals in football and outside football and we push each other all the way for a starting place.

"I've been working hard since pre-season and waiting for my chance."

FREEDOM: Matty Foulds is encouraged to get forward by Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

Foulds is clearly enjoying the way former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Hughes wants his side to play, having scored his first two goals for the club in the second half of last season after the Welshman took over.

"I've played two styles of football when I've been here," he said, in reference to previous manager Derek Adams' approach. "Now the gaffer's come in we've started playing football on the floor.

"The gaffer drills it into us not to play the way other teams do and get dragged into their style of football, which is difficult to do at times but you have to do it.

"If it's on to do it, we'll play. We like to play into midfield and through the lines.

"That's what the gaffer wants and we're happy to buy into it. If I can contribute with goals and assists I'm happy to do that.

"The form's come as the group's come together. We've played well and the form's carried on so to be part of that is a great feeling."