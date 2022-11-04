Earlier this week, Harratt, 20, appeared in court charged with hare coursing. He and two other men were fined a total of £1,500.

The trio committed the daytime poaching offences in East Yorkshire earlier this year.

Following reports of hare coursing on farmland near Howden, on April 3, a vehicle was stopped, and the three men were dealt with by police for Game Act offences.

Kian Harratt. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harratt was playing on loan for Port Vale at the time of the offences and has previously had spells at Harrogate Town and Guiseley.

He had joined Bradford on a season-long loan back in the summer.

A City statement read: “On-loan forward Kian Harratt has today (Friday) returned to Huddersfield Town, with immediate effect.

"Bradford City AFC has been working alongside Harratt's parent club, after reports surfaced concerning the 20-year-old this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad