Bradford City manager and Doncaster Rovers winger in contention for EFL League Two awards for February

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers winger Hakeeb Adelakun is in the running for the players' accolade in February.

Rovers visit City in a Yorkshire derby on Tuesday night.

Alexander presided over a haul of 10 points from four league games last month, with City also registering a quartet of clean sheets along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander, among the nominees for the EFL League Two manager of the month accolade for February. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bantams became the first side to win in the league at high-flying Wrexham since August and backed it up with an outstanding 4-0 success over play-off aspirants MK Dons.

Alexander's side, with games in hand, still have an outside chance of finishing in the top seven.

Also vying for the manager's award are Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell, whose Railwaymen side picked 11 points from five unbeaten games and former Sheffield United chief Nigel Clough.

His title-chasing Mansfield Town team scored 20 goals in five games, including a 9-2 demolition of Harrogate Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall manager Mat Sadler is the final nominee with the Midlanders taking 14 points from seven games to move into the play-off spots.

Adelakun, who has made a big impact after joining Doncaster from Lincoln City, has been short-listed for the players' award after scoring three goals in February and providing four assists in an uplifting run for Rovers.

Walsall central defender Emmanuel Adegboyega, Crewe centre-half Mickey Demetriou and Newport County forward Will Evans are the other nominees.