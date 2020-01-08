Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer expresses his delight after goal machine Eoin Doyle is recalled from loan spell at Swindon Town

BRADFORD CITY have recalled League Two top-scorer Eoin Doyle from his loan spell at rivals Swindon Town.

Doyle - among the nominees for the League Two player-of-the-month - has enjoyed a sensational spell in Wiltshire, after joining on a season-long loan in August, scoring 23 goals in all competitions.

City had a recall option this month and have exercised it with the Irishman, who made three appearances for the Bantams at the start of the season, to return to training with his team-mates on Thursday.

On Doyle, in contention for Saturday's League Two trip to Crawley Town, Bantams chief Gary Bowyer said: "It is great to have Eoin back in the squad.

"To say he is bang in form would be an understatement and it is up to us to keep producing chances for him.

"He is a model professional, who looks after himself well. We look forward to seeing him scoring goals for us.

"He will be like a new signing and will fill the rest of lads with a lot of confidence."