AS A senior player comfortably into your thirties, pouring all your energies into ensuring that the winter of your career is a successful one is a fair-sided challenge.

In that regard, Bradford City manager Graham Alexander can speak from experience from his time at Preston and Burnley.

It also helps to explain why he is anxious for experienced midfielder Kevin McDonald - fresh from a spell in interim charge at City - to concentrate on playing and nothing else.

Alexander, a team-mate of McDonald's for a short while at Burnley, said: "He had a great little experience (as interim manager) and it did help the club and he stepped in at a really important time.

New Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"But I think his burning desire is to be a player and really enjoy however long he wants to play for.

"I was a player at that age and understood I wanted to be left alone to play and that’s what I'll do."

Those above sentiments also help to explain why Alexander will not be canvassing the opinions of McDonald about the squad he has inherited as well.

Alexander, whose side returns to action in Saturday's televised League One trip to Notts County, added: "I actually want to unburden him from that if possible.

"He wants to go back into the group, be a competitive team-mate and help on the pitch rather than off it.

"I also think it’s important for me to make my own mind up on people.

"We gather a thought process on how people interact with each other and stuff like that.

"I played with Kev many moons ago and was at his end of the spectrum now, when he was a young boy when he came down from Scotland.